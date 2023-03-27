Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal: Player ratings for the Selecao as another Cristiano Ronaldo brace leads to big win | UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 6-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday (March 26) to continue their winning start in the campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, while Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Otavio, and Rafael Leao all scored apiece in the rout.

Having started their qualifiers with a 4-0 drubbing of Liechtenstein, Roberto Martinez's side continued from where they left on Thursday (March 23).

Ronaldo got the ball rolling in the ninth minute before Felix and Silva struck two beautiful headers. The skipper then bagged another goal to make it 4-0 before the break.

The match already appeared done and dusted but the Euro 2016 champions weren't done yet, with Otavio adding a fifth and Leao, minutes after missing a penalty, scoring their sixth.

In just two games of the Martinez era, Portugal have scored 10 goals and are off to a flyer in their bid to reach the European finals in Germany next year.

Here are the player ratings for Portugal:

Rui Patricio - 6/10

This was perhaps one of the easiest games of his international career, with Luxembourg barely offering any threat.

Antonio Silva - 6/10

Although the Red Lions rarely ever tested him, Silva held firm and made one brilliant clearance in the second-half to deny Gerson Rodrigues from getting into possession.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

The Manchester City star read the game well and made a crucial clearance in the match, but saw a goalward attempt saved late on.

Danilo Pereira - 7/10

He was always on hand to clear the danger out with timely interventions.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

The Manchester United star was among the quieter players on the night and it was an opportunity missed for him, having replaced Joao Cancelo at right-back.

Joao Palhinha - 7.5/10

The 27-year-old was at the assist for Silva's goal with a wonderful cross.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

He bagged the assist for Ronaldo's second goal but drew another blank when it came to scoring one himself.

Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

The PSG midfielder assisted Ronaldo for the opening goal with a headed pass.

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

He set up Felix for Portugal's second of the night with a lovely cross and then made it 3-0 with a spectacular header of his own.

It was a stellar night for the Manchester City magician.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

The 38-year-old followed up his brace from last week with another double here, making it 122 goals for Portugal.

Joao Felix - 7.5/10

He doubled Portugal's advantage early into the game with a nice close-range header.

Substitutes

Ruben Neves (64' for Silva) - 7.5/10

He assisted Leao with a long-range cross from deep.

Goncalo Ramos (65' for Ronaldo) - 6/10

Portugal's rising star failed to light up today.

Otavio (75' for Felix) - 7/10

Otavio scored his goal with a well-placed header.

Rafael Leao (75' for Fernandes) - 8/10

Assisted Otavio, missed a penalty, and then scored a lovely individual goal. What an impact!

Diogo Jota (87' for Palhinha) - N/A

The match was done and dusted by the time Jota entered the pitch.

