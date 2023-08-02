Luzern vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

Luzern welcome Djurgarden to the Swissporarena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts rubbished predictions, winning 2-1 at Djurgarden, who were widely billed to win the first leg. The Swiss team were rocked early by a fifth-minute opener from Jesper Lofgren, but goals from Kemal Ademi and Jakub Kadak eventually reversed the fortunes.

It was Die Leuchten’s fifth win in six games as they kicked off their Europa Conference League campaign. They earned a bye to the second qualifying round after finishing fourth in the Swiss Super League last term.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, are confident of their chances, according to manager Kim Bergstrand, who lamented the opportunities his charges squandered in the first leg. He believes they can pay Luzern back in their own coin at the Swissporarena and win the tie, thanks to his team's fabulous away record.

The visitors boast three straight wins in their last five trips, scoring four goals and conceding twice. Djurgarden had a bye to the second qualifying round after finishing second in the Swedish top flight last season. They played five stages in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League, reaching the Round of 16.

Luzern vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luzern have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 16 goals and conceded five in their last five home games.

Luzern have played 28 European games, winning eight, while Djurgarden have won 24 of 68.

Djurgarden have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

Luzern have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Djurgarden have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Luzern: W-W-D-W-W; Djurgarden: W-L-L-W-W

Luzern vs Djurgarden Prediction

Luzern are expected to replicate their tactics deployed in the first leg by holding the ball in midfield. That prevented their Swedish opponents from maintaining a constructive and fluid play. Top scorer Max Meyer could have his day, as he's yet to find the back of the net in the competition.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, will press for goals but will have to be wary of counterattacks as was the case in the first leg. The visitors have not been free-scoring recently, though.

Expect Luzern to win the second leg due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Luzern 2-1 Djurgarden

Luzern vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Luzern

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Luzern to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Djurgarden to score - Yes