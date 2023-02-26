Luzern vs Grasshopper Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Luzern host Grasshopper at the Swissporarena in the Super League on Sunday (February 26).

Young Boys have tightened their stranglehold on top spot, with a 14-point gap between themselves and second-placed Servette with 15 matchdays left. Luzern are eyeing the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot, which they will occupy if they emerge victorious on Sunday.

Die Leuchten sit fifth with 27 points, two points behind Lugano, who, alongside third-placed St. Gallen, currently hold the Conference League qualification slots. The hosts boast six wins and nine draws from 21 league games and have lost six times. They have claimed one win in their last five games and one win in their last five at home.

Grasshopper, meanwhile, are seventh in the standings with 24 points and have also won six league contests but have drawn six and lost nine. Like Luzern, the visitors are also aiming for a Conference League qualification spot, which is still within their reach. A win on their trip to Luzern would move them closer.

Hoppers are the Swiss Super League's most successful team with 27 titles but last won the top flight 20 years ago – in 2002-03. Last season, they finished third from bottom – eighth of ten teams – and eventually survived the relegation playoffs. Their dream of reclaiming the title may not come to pass this term.

Luzern vs Grasshopper Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luzern have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five clashes with Grasshopper.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games with Grasshopper at the Swissporarena.

Luzern have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

Grasshopper have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Luzern have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games across competitions, while Grasshopper have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Luzern – D-D-D-L-W; Grasshopper – L-W-L-W-L.

Luzern vs Grasshopper Prediction

The hosts have been plagued by injuries, with seven players declared unfit for the clash, including Sofyan Chader and Samuel Alabi. However, top scorer Max Meyer is available for selection. He has seven goals and three assists this term.

Meanwhile, Teruki Hara and Francis Momoh have been dropped from the travelling party due to injuries. Hayao Kawabe, with eight goals and four assists this season, will lead Grasshopper.

Luzern will start as the favourites due to their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Luzern 2-1 Grasshopper

Luzern vs Grasshopper Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Luzern

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Luzern to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Grasshopper to score - Yes

