Luzern vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023

Luzern entertain Hibernian at the Swissporarena in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (August 17).

In the first leg in Edinburgh last week, Hibernians won 3-1 at home, with all four goals coming in the second half. Luzern's poor run continued in the Swiss Super League on Sunday with a 1-1 home draw with Young Boys. They're winless in four games across competitions.

Hibernian, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in recent games. They failed to build on their impressive win in the first leg, losing 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell. It was their fourth defeat in six games across competitions.

Luzern vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week in the first leg.

Luzern are winless in four games across competitions, losing twice, both away from home.

Luzern met a Swiss opponent for the first time last week.

Hibernian met a Scottish opponent for the second time last week. They are winless in two meetings, losing one.

Luzern have just four wins in 18 games in European qualifiers, with one of them coming at home.

Hibernian have suffered three defeats in four away games in the European qualifiers.

Luzern vs Hibernian Prediction

Luzern have struggled at home in European qualifiers, with one win since 2014. They're unbeaten in six home games, though. Nonetheless, they have failed to score in four of their last seven games in European qualifiers.

Hibernian, meanwhile, have suffered three defeats in their last four away games in the Conference League. With a two-goal advantage on aggregate, expect them to play for a draw. Considering the current form of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Luzern 1-1 Hibernian

Luzern vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jakub Kadak to score or assist any time - Yes