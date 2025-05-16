Lyon vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17 2025

Lyon face off with Angers in the final Ligue 1 match of the season at the Groupama Stadium this Saturday.

Lyon are currently in 7th place, but a win here could still allow them to qualify for the Champions League, depending on other results. Angers, meanwhile, are now safe in 13th place after a poor campaign.

So can Lyon sign off with a win here?

Lyon vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have won five of their last six meetings with Angers, including a comfortable 0-3 win over them earlier this season. The last time they failed to beat Angers at home was in 2018.

A win here could be imperative for Lyon's future. Reports as recently as March suggested that their financial woes could still see them relegated to Ligue 2 in the summer, with only a fire sale of players or Champions League qualification able to save them. To secure the latter, they need to win big here and hope that Nice, Strasbourg and Lille all lose.

Lyon's form leading into this match will be a concern, however. They have lost their last two matches, falling to Lens and Monaco, and have lost three of their last four overall.

Angers may have saved themselves from potential relegation with their win over Strasbourg last weekend, but their form overall has still been poor. They have still lost seven of their last ten, although they do come into this one on a two-game winning run.

Despite currently sitting outside the European qualification spots, only the top two sides in Ligue 1 - PSG and Marseille - have scored more goals than Lyon this season, who have managed 63 in total.

Lyon vs Angers Prediction

Lyon will come into this game knowing that only a victory by a solid margin will allow them European qualification, which could help their future hopes massively.

They're still unlikely to reach the Champions League, as the outcome is absolutely out of their hands, but it's highly probable that they'll beat Angers here.

The away side have largely been poor all season, and have nothing to play for now they are officially safe. Therefore, we should expect a dominant win for Lyon.

Prediction: Lyon 3-0 Angers

Lyon vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.

Tip 2: Lyon to score at least three goals - Yes (Lyon need to increase their goal difference, and have scored at least three in their last four home games with Angers).

Tip 3: Georges Mikautadze to score for Lyon - Yes (Mikautadze has scored two goals in his last three games).

