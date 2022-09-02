Lyon vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2022

Lyon will entertain Angers at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday.
The home team maintained their unbeaten record in the league as they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Auxerre at home last time around. Tete and Karl Toko Ekambi scored in either half, as they maintained a 100% record in home games in the competition.
Angers are winless in five games in Ligue 1 and have lost three games in a row as they fell to a 4-2 loss against 10-man Reims on Wednesday. Lyon are in fourth place in the standings and will need to secure a win by at least a three-goal margin if they are to climb up to second place.
Lyon vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 62 times across all competitions. The hosts have a 29-19 lead in wins while 14 games have ended in draws. Lyon are undefeated in their last six home games against the visitors, picking up five wins in that period.
- Lyon have scored at least two goals in their last eight home matches in the competition and in their last six home games against Angers they have scored 17 goals while letting in just four.
- Lyon have a solid home record at the moment and have won their last seven home matches in the competition.
- Lyon have lost just two of their 13 Ligue 1 meetings in Ligue in the 21st century, with nine wins in that period.
- Only Troyes (15) and Brest (17) have conceded more goals than the visitors (12) this season. On the flip side, Only third-placed Marseille have conceded fewer goals (3) than Lyon (4) this term.
Lyon vs Angers Prediction
Les Gones are in good form at the moment and have won all three of their Ligue 1 games at home. Angers have scored in four of their five league games and should be able to find the back of the net here.
Lyon's form and better record in recent fixtures against the visitors indicate that the game should end in a narrow win for the hosts.
Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Angers
Lyon vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lyon
Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Tete to score anytime - Yes
Tip 5: Sofiane Boufal to score or assist anytime - Yes