Lyon vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday. Lyon will face off with Angers at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 game.

Lyon are languishing in tenth place, while Angers are four places below them in the standings. Can Lyon find some form and pick up a win or will this be another disappointing game for them?

Lyon vs Angers Head-to-Head

Lyon have had a painfully disappointing 2021-22 campaign, having won just 11 of their 29 league games, losing eight and drawing ten.

Despite his team's inconsistency, manager Peter Bosz remains in charge. However, he could be heading for a sticky patch now, as his side have won just two of their last seven games.

Nevertheless, Lyon have moved into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, beating Porto in the Round of 16. They will now meet West Ham for a place in the last four.

Angers, meanwhile, have also struggled this season, most notably suffering a horrible run of seven straight losses between late January and mid-March. Before the international break, they snapped that run by beating Brest 1-0. However, given that they are only five points away from the relegation play-off spot, Gerard Baticle’s side are not safe yet.

Buoying their hopes here, though, will be the fact that they beat Lyon 3-0 earlier in the season, with Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi scoring. Overall, though, Lyon have been dominant against Angers, winning five of their last six meetings.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W.

Angers form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L.

Lyon vs Angers Team News

Lyon

Lyon are expected to be without six players for this game due to injury.

Injured: Maxence Caqueret, Sinaly Diomande, Rayan Cherki.

Doubtful: Lenny Pintor, Romain Faivre, Jerome Boateng.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Angers

Romain Thomas is suspended, while a further three players are doubtful.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot.

Doubtful: Azzedine Ounahi, Angelo Fulgini.

Suspended: Romain Thomas.

Unavailable: None.

Lyon vs Angers Predicted XIs

Lyon (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Thiago Mendes, Jason Denayer, Henrique, Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar, Tino Kadewere, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele.

Angers (3-5-1-1-): Anthony Mandrea, Enzo Ebosse, Ismael Traore, Batista Mendy, Mathias Pereira Lage, Pierrick Capelle, Nabil Bentaleb, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia, Sofiane Boufal, Stephane Bahoken.

Lyon vs Angers Prediction

On paper at least, this should be a winnable game for Lyon. They’re a far superior side to Angers, who were on an astonishing slide before their win over Brest in March.

However, Lyon haven’t shown a lot of consistency this season, meaning Angers could have hope of pulling off an upset. The prediction is a home win, but a draw or a win for Angers wouldn’t be a huge surprise either.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Angers.

