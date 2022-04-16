Lyon vs Bordeaux Prediction and Betting tips | 17th April 2022

Lyon entertain Bordeaux at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.
The hosts suffered a 3-0 loss at home to West Ham United in their Europa League quarter-final fixture as they were eliminated 4-1 on aggregate by the English side. They can now focus on improving their position in the league standings. In their previous Ligue 1 outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg.
The visiting side picked up their first win since February as they overcame Metz 3-1 last time around. The race for survival in the top flight is getting tougher, and a win here might propel them to 17th place in the standings.
Lyon vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 113 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1979. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides with Lyon having a 39-38 lead in wins and 36 games ending in draws.
- Bordeaux are without a win against the hosts since 2018, with Lyon recording three wins and four games ending in draws in that period.
- Lyon have scored in 24 of their last 25 Ligue 1 home games and they last failed to score in a home fixture against the visitors in 2012.
- Lyon's tally of 46 points at this stage of the competition is their lowest since the 1996-97 campaign.
Lyon vs Bordeaux Prediction
Les Gones have produced inconsistent results throughout the season. They have just one win to their name across all competitions in over a month but only three of their eight losses in the league have come at home.
Bordeaux, on the other hand, have just a couple of wins in their travels this season and have failed to secure a win in an away game in 2022. Only a third of their goals this season have come in their travels, so they might struggle here.
Three of the last four meetings at Sunday's venue between the two sides have ended in draws and, given the form of both sides, we might have another low-scoring draw on our hands.
Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Bordeaux
Lyon vs Bordeaux Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.
Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards