Lyon vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14 2024

Lyon play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium this Sunday (April 14).

After a sticky start to the campaign, Lyon have slowly improved their form and now sit in 10th position in the table. Brest, meanwhile, are continuing an unlikely push for UEFA Champions League qualification and are behind only Paris St. Germain in second place.

So can Brest continue their strong season here, or will Lyon's old class show through?

Lyon vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between Lyon and Brest have been mixed. Of their last six meetings, Lyon have won two, Brest have won two and there have been two draws. However, their most recent clash saw Brest win 1-0.

After failing to win any of their first eleven games, Lyon's form has finally turned the corner recently. Since February 4, they have won seven of nine games and have collected 22 of a possible 27 points. They are currently on a four-match unbeaten run.

Brest's push for an unlikely Champions League berth continued last weekend when they defeated Metz in a 4-3 thriller. Interestingly, Metz became only the second team - after Paris St. Germain - to score more than two goals against Brest this season.

Despite conceding three goals last weekend, Brest can still boast the second-tightest defence in Ligue 1 this season. They have conceded just 23 goals, 19 fewer than Lyon.

Despite Lyon's struggles this season, striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored an impressive 14 goals, including three in his last two games.

Lyon vs Brest Prediction

Although Lyon have found things difficult this season, they seem to have hit their stride in recent weeks, and come into this game on excellent form.

Brest, meanwhile, are on equally good form, having lost just once in their last 17 matches. That makes this game a tricky one to call.

Overall, Brest's defence is their big strength, but that defence was breached by Metz last weekend, which will give Lyon confidence here, particularly at home.

With that said, the home side seem slightly too fragile to be a shoe-in for a victory here, so the more likely result appears to be a score draw.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Brest

Lyon vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Lyon have only failed to score once since the start of 2024, while Brest have only drawn two blanks in the same time period).

Tip 3: Alexandre Lacazette to score for Lyon - Yes (Lacazette is in good form and has scored three goals in his last two games).