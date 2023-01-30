Lyon vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023 

Lyon host Brest at the Groupama Stadium in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (February 1), looking to build on their last win. Les Gones returned to winning ways in the league for the first time in four outings, beating Ajaccio 2-0 on the road on Sunday.

Johann Lepenant opened the scoring for the visitors in the 20th minute before Alexandre Lacazette added a second midway through the second half. The win took Laurent Blanc's side up to ninth position in the standings with 28 points from 20 games. They will now look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since matchday six.

Brest, meanwhile, ended their four-game winless run in the league with a 4-0 drubbing of Angers on Sunday.

Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie, Franck Honorat and Pierre Lees-Melou scored to give the Pirates their biggest win of the season. However, with only 18 points in the bag, Eric Roy's side remain in 16th place, hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

Lyon vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 13 games between the two teams, Lyon have won five times and lost just once - a 2-1 defeat in April last year.

Lyon beat Brest 4-2 in their first clash of the season in December.

Brest have won only four games in Ligue 1 this season - only Auxerre (3), Strasbourg (2) and Angers (2) have had fewer victories.

Brest have a goal difference of -11, with only relegation sides Ajaccio (-20), Auxerre (-27) and Angers (-28) faring poorer.

Brest have scored only 23 goals in Ligue 1 this season, with only five teams scoring fewer.

Lyon have scored 30 goals, with only Clermont Foot (24) and Nice (23) accruing fewer.

Lyon vs Brest Prediction

Neither side are on a great run of form but come into the game off a morale-boosting win.

Lyon have a good record over Brest, but the Pirates displayed terrific attacking intent at the weekend and could give Les Gones a tough run for their money.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Brest

Lyon vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

