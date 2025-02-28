Lyon vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2 2025

Lyon play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium this Sunday.

Lyon are currently in 6th place in the table, while Brest sit in 9th, three points behind them, although their goal difference is much worse.

So can Brest get back to form with a win here, or will Lyon's push for European football next season continue?

Lyon vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon's last game against Brest was not that long ago, on January 11, and did not end well for this weekend's home side. Brest beat them 2-1, giving them their third win over Lyon in their last six meetings. However, Lyon have not lost at home to Brest since 1976!

Last weekend saw Lyon fall 2-3 against league leaders Paris St. Germain. The game was a fascinating one as Lyon fell behind by three goals before threatening a late comeback, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes of the game. Unfortunately, the defeat meant Lyon have only taken eight points from their last seven games.

Last weekend saw Brest draw 0-0 with Strasbourg, extending their unbeaten run in the league to three matches. However, they then fell to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the Coupe de France quarter-finals, despite having the home advantage and taking a two-goal lead in the game.

Brest's last two Ligue 1 games have ended in draws, and remarkably, they were the team's first draws since October 19. In fact, only Montpellier and Rennes have drawn fewer times than Brest this season.

Only four other sides in Ligue 1 have scored more goals than Lyon, who come into this game with a total of 42. Despite this, none of their players feature in the list of Ligue 1's top scorers, with Alexandre Lacazette their leading goalscorer with seven.

Lyon vs Brest Prediction

Both of these sides could really do with a win here; Lyon to bounce back from their loss to PSG and Brest to erase the horrible memories of their defeat to Dunkerque.

Generally, though, it feels like things favour Lyon here. Not only do they have a fantastic home record against Brest, but they've been largely free-scoring this season, while their opponents have the worst defensive record in the top half.

Brest are certainly good enough to make a game of this one and will push Lyon hard, but the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Brest

Lyon vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (there have been over 2.5 goals scored in Lyon's last four games).

Tip 3: Corentin Tolisso to score for Lyon - Yes (Tolisso is on a hot streak and has scored five goals in his last five games).

