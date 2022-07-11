Lyon vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Lyon are set to play Dynamo Kyiv at the Stade Pierre Rajon on Tuesday for a friendly game.

Lyon come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in their most recent official fixture. Goals from French striker Moussa Dembele and France international Houssem Aouar secured the win for Peter Bosz's Lyon. Guinea international Mohamed Bayo scored the consolation goal for Clermont Foot.

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, beat Luzern 2-1 in a friendly game recently. First-half goals from midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov and Slovenia international Benjamin Verbic sealed the deal for Mircea Lucescu's Dynamo Kyiv. Midfielder Lorik Emini scored the consolation goal for Luzern.

Lyon vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have not faced Dynamo Kyiv for a long time.

Last season, former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored 21 league goals for Lyon in the league and provided four assists.

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta provided 15 league contributions in the league for Lyon.

Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi scored 12 league goals for Lyon last season.

Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsyhankov is an important player for Dynamo Kyiv, having scored 85 goals in all competitions for them since his debut in 2016.

Lyon vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Lyon finished 8th in the league last season, and manager Peter Bosz was heavily criticised for the team's inconsistent performances last season. Lyon have talents like Tete, Lucas Paqueta and Houssem Aouar in the squad. However, with Paqueta linked with a move to clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United, and Aouar not at his very best last season, it will be an interesting season for Lyon.

Lyon have been busy during the transfer period. The club has resigned academy graduates Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso on free transfers, while young talent Rayan Cherki will be keen to display his unquestionable talent next season. One player who will be keen to reach the next level will be young centre-back Castello Lukeba.

Dynamo Kyiv, on the other hand, have had to endure some tough times recently. Talents like Viktor Tsyhankov will be keen to help their side.

Lyon should have enough to emerge victorious against Dynamo Kyiv.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Lyon vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lyon

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lyon to keep a clean sheet- Yes

