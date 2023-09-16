Lyon vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

Lyon entertain Le Havre at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday (September 17), as league action resumes after the international break.

The hosts lost 4-1 to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their previous outing to drop to the bottom of the standings. Lyon conceded all four goals in the first half before Corentin Tolisso added a late consolation from the spot.

Le Havre, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season just before the international break. Second-half goals from Daler Kuzyayev, Nabil Alioui and Nolan Mbemba helped them overcome Lorient 3-0 at home.

With four points from as many games, Le Havre are tenth in the league table, eight places above rock-bottom Lyon, who have just one point.

Lyon vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times, with all meetings taking place in the top flight. Lyon lead 15-11.

Lyon have won their last six meetings against Le Havre, including a 3-1 home win in their last clash in 2009.

Four of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Lyon have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring thrice.

The visitors also have the joint-worst defensive record, conceding 10 goals.

Le Havre have the joint third-best-attacking record in the competition, scoring eight times.

Lyon vs Le Havre Prediction

Lyon have endured a poor start to their league campaign. In their two home games, they have suffered 4-1 defeats. They have won their last four home meetings against Le Havre, though, keeping two clean sheets.

Le Havre, meanwhile, have done well on their first return to the top flight since 2009. They have scored and conceded four times apiece in two away games.

The return of Alexandre Lacazette will be a big boost for Lyon, but considering their recent struggles, expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Le Havre

Lyon vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Alioui to score or assist any time - Yes