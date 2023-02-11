Lyon vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Lyon will welcome third-placed Lens to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are unbeaten in three league outings and returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Troyes last time around. Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette were on the scoresheet for Lyon, while Rony Lopes bagged a consolation goal for Troyes.

Cherki and Lacazette were on the scoresheet again as Lyon met Lille in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday in a 4-2 win on penalties.

Lens, meanless, are winless in three games to slip to third in the standings. They drew 1-1 at Brest in Ligue 1 last Sunday. They also secured a 4-2 win on penalties in the Coupe de France against Lorient on Thursday.

Lyon vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 100 times across competitions, with their first meeting in 1945. Lyon lead 44-33

Lyon are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 home games against Lens across competitions.

Lens are unbeaten in 28 of their last 30 Ligue 1 games.

Three of their last four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Lens winning 1-0 win in the reverse fixture this season.

Lens have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this term, conceding 16 goals in 22 games. Both teams have fared similarly in front of goal, with the hosts outscoring Lens 34-33 in 22 games.

Lyon vs Lens Prediction

Lyon are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. They have lost just once in Ligue 1 at home against Lens this century and are strong favourites.

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @OL_English 🎙️ 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰 2 days before the match #OLRCL "We built a squad to play two competitions. We have what it takes" 🎙️ 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰 2 days before the match #OLRCL "We built a squad to play two competitions. We have what it takes" https://t.co/GhGv2fgWye

Lorient have suffered just one defeat in their travels this term, in Ligue 1 in October. They have scored at least once in their last six away games.

Lyon have a solid home record against Lens, unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, Lens will not go down easily and considering their recent record against the hosts, they should split points.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Lens

Lyon vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes