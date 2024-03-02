Lyon vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Lyon will welcome Lens to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are on a six-game winning run in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets. In their previous league outing, goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma helped them register a comeback 2-1 away win over Metz.

They met Strasbourg in the Coupe de France quarterfinals on Wednesday, recording a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They lost 3-2 to Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs last Thursday and lost 3-2 at home to Monaco later that week in Ligue 1.

Goals from Elye Wahi and Wesley Saïd helped them equalize from two goals down, but Takumi Minamino proved to be the hero for the principality club, scoring the match-winner in the second minute of added time.

Lyon vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 103 times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have a better record against their northern rivals, with 45 wins. The visitors have got the better of the hosts 36 times and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and Lens continued that run with a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Lyon have won six of their last seven home games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last nine away games in Ligue 1, keeping seven clean sheets.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 30-25 in 23 league games this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding 11 fewer goals (24).

Lyon vs Lens Prediction

Les Gones have registered six consecutive wins in all competitions and had a 100% record in Ligue 1 in February. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four home games and will look to build on their defensive form. They have registered three consecutive wins at home against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Corentin Tolisso is back in full training and is likely to start from the bench. Head coach Pierre Sage has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is fit after being subbed off against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France.

Les Sang et Or have suffered back-to-back 3-2 losses in their last two games and will look to bounce back with a win. They have suffered just one loss in their last nine away games in Ligue 1 and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their away meetings against the hosts in Ligue 1 since 1998, which is cause for concern.

Franck Haise remains without the services of Deiver Machado and Massadio Haïdara, while fellow left-back Jhoanner Chavez is also unavailable for the trip to the Groupama Stadium.

Considering the hosts' impressive run of form recently and their better home record in this fixture, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Lens

Lyon vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Elye Wahi to score or assist any time - Yes

