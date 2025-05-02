Lyon vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

Lyon face off with Lens in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium this Sunday.
Lyon are currently in 5th place, but a win here and the right results elsewhere could see them end the weekend in 3rd. Lens, meanwhile, are in 8th and appear to have little to play for at this stage.
So can Lyon gain the points they need to make a run for a Champions League qualifying spot this weekend?
Lyon vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lens actually have the superior head-to-head record with Lyon in recent years, beating them in three of their last six games. They have also come out on top in three of their last six visits to the Groupama Stadium.
- Lyon's last match saw them get back in business, as they hammered Rennes 4-1 in an excellent showing. The win means that Lyon have now won six of their last eight games.
- After impressively beating Brest on April 20, Lens were disappointing last weekend. They slumped to a home defeat at the hands of mid-table Auxerre, putting an end to their slim hopes of European qualification for next season.
- Lyon's recent run has seen them score plenty of goals. In their last eleven games, they've scored 30 goals, and have only failed to score at least two in one match. Overall, they have 62 goals this season, with only Paris St. Germain and Marseille scoring more.
- Lens, in contrast, have scored by far the fewest goals in the top half of Ligue 1. In fact, with just 35 goals scored this season, Will Still's team have been outscored by all but five of the other teams in the competition.
Lyon vs Lens Prediction
Lens have been alternating wins and losses for six games now, dating back to March 15, but it's easy to imagine that sequence ending here.
Not only have Lyon been free-scoring for some time now, but they looked back to their dangerous best last weekend, ruthlessly hammering Rennes.
Given Lens' low-scoring ways, it's hard to imagine them being able to open Lyon up here, and it's also hard to imagine them keeping Lyon's attack quiet for too long. Therefore, a home win is the prediction.
Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Lens
Lyon vs Lens Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.
Tip 2: Lyon to score at least two goals - Yes (Lyon have scored at least two goals in ten of their last eleven games).
Tip 3: Rayan Cherki to score or assist for Lyon - Yes (Cherki has 18 goal involvements in his last 16 games).