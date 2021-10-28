Lyon vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees a major clash in Ligue 1, as Lyon play host to Lens at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon are currently in 9th place in the table, while Lens are flying high in 2nd place.

So can Lens continue their unlikely charge for a UEFA Champions League spot? Or will Lyon pick up a much-needed victory?

Lyon’s form has been up and down since the start of the current season, but disappointingly, they’ve only picked up four wins from their first 11 games.

Their most recent result saw them defeated by Nice, losing 3-2 despite leading 0-2 with nine minutes to go.

Lyon’s European form has been excellent though. Three wins from three games in the Europa League which suggests they might be flagging after their Thursday night exploits at times.

Lens, on the other hand, have started their campaign in fantastic form.

With six wins to their name and just two losses, they currently sit in second place behind only Paris Saint-Germain.

Most recently, they bounced back from a disappointing loss to Montpellier by thumping Metz 4-1.

Lyon vs Lens Head-to-Head

There have been 55 matches played historically between the two clubs. Lyon have won 26 games while Lens have won 15 of them. 14 matches have ended all square.

Recent results between these sides favor Lyon, as Lens have not beaten them since August 2014.

Lyon form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Lens form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Lyon vs Lens Team News

Lyon

Tino Kadewere is suspended following his red card against Nice, while four other players are out with injuries.

Injured: Islam Slimani, Moussa Dembele, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tino Kadewere

Lens

Defender Massadio Haidara is the only casualty for Lens as he remains out with a groin injury.

Injured: Massadio Haidara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Lens Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmeiri, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Wesley Said, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lyon vs Lens Prediction

This should be a difficult one to call.

Lens have been on better form as of late, but Lyon arguably have a stronger side on paper and have not faced a midweek game this time around.

Lens will be difficult to stop here, but Lyon definitely have the firepower to crack their defense, so expect an entertaining draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Lens

Edited by Shardul Sant