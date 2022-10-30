Lyon vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Lyon lock horns with Lille in a crucial encounter at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Lyon vs Lille Preview

Lille are currently in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Les Gones edged Montpellier to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Lille, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side edged Monaco to an exhilarating 4-3 victory last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have a good record against Lyon and have won 21 of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lyon's 12 victories.

Lyon are winless in their last 11 matches against Lille and have never endured a streak of 12 games of this nature against a single opponent in the top flight.

Lyon have lost five of their last six home games against Lille - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 42 such matches preceding this run.

After a run of eight consecutive victories at home in Ligue 1, Lyon are winless in their last two such matches in the competition.

After PSG, Lyon and Lille have the second and third-highest possession statistics in Ligue 1 this season.

Lille have found the back of the net in each of their last 15 league matches - only Inter Milan and AS Monaco are on a longer run in this regard at the moment.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Lille have been fairly impressive so far this season and are well-placed to move into the top four. The away side have troubled Lyon in the past and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Lyon have a good squad at their disposal but will have a few issues to address in the coming weeks. Lille are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Lille

Lyon vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score - Yes

