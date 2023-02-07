Lyon vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2023

The Coupe de France is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lyon lock horns with Lille in an important clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

Lyon vs Lille Preview

Lyon are currently in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have largely failed to meet expectations in the competition so far this season. Les Gones eased past Troyes by a commendable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in the Coupe de France this week.

Lille, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their league campaign. The away side defeated Rennes by a comprehensive 3-1 margin over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have a good recent record against Lyon and have won 21 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lyon's 13 victories during this period.

In five of the last six matches played between the two teams in all competitions, neither team has managed to score more than one goal per game - the only exception to this record during this period is a 3-2 Ligue 1 victory secured by Lille in April 2021.

The last three matches played between the two teams have produced only two goals and a total of four clean sheets, with Lyon and Lille scoring one goal apiece.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Strasbourg in a 2-1 margin last month.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Lyon have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but will have a mountain to climb to win silverware this season. Les Gones are in the midst of a transition at the moment and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. Lyon are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lyon 1-0 Lille

Lyon vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Lyon to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score - Yes

