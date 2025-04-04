Lyon vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Lyon will invite Lille to Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Both teams have recorded 13 wins in 27 league games, and the visitors have a two-point lead over seventh-placed Les Gones.

The hosts saw their winning streak across all competitions end after five games last week, as they resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 4-2 away loss at Strasbourg. All six goals were scored in the second half, with Corentin Tolisso and Georges Mikautadze scoring consolation goals for Les Gones in the 62nd and the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Les Dogues played local rivals Lens in their previous outing and registered a narrow 1-0 home win. Young striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo scored just his second goal of the league campaign in the 19th minute. That win put them level on points with fourth-placed Nice.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 113 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 42 wins apiece and 29 games ending in draws.

Both sides registered away wins in their league meetings last season, and the reverse fixture in November ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 28 goals, just two more than league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lyon have lost just one of their last 12 home games in all competitions, with that defeat registered against PSG in February.

Lille have won just one of their last eight Ligue 1 away games, while playing four draws.

Les Dogues have won three of their last eight league meetings against the hosts, with all three wins registered in their travels.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Les Gones suffered their first loss since February last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they scored at least two goals for the 10th consecutive match and will look to continue their prolific run here. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last nine Ligue 1 home games against Lille, suffering six losses.

Paulo Fonseca will be without the services of Malick Fofana and Warmed Omari against his former club. Alexandre Lacazette was on the bench against Strasbourg and should return to the starting XI.

Les Dogues returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses last week and will look to continue that form here. They have won just one of their last five Ligue 1 away games in 2025, failing to score in two.

Samuel Umtiti and Tiago Santos are long-term absentees, while Ethan Mbappé and Edon Zhegrova face fitness tests. Alexsandro is back from suspension.

Though Lyon have a good recent home record, they have struggled on home turf against Les Lillois, recording just one win in Ligue 1 since 2014. With that in mind, we back the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Lille

Lyon vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

