Lyon vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Lyon will invite Lille to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts earned their place in the round of 16 with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bergerac Perigord last month. After Romain Escarpit had canceled out Malick Fofana's first-half strike, Maxence Caqueret bagged the match-winner in the 78th minute. Bergerac's Christian Gyeboaho was sent off in the 65th minute, which helped Lyon's cause.

They failed to build on that win and lost 3-2 to Rennes in the Ligue 1 last month. They bounced back in the Choc des Olympiques clash against Marseille on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette scoring the match-winner in the 37th minute.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions this year, keeping five clean sheets in as many games. They defeated Golden Lion 12-0 in the round of 64 in January, with Yusuf Yazıcı bagging a brace and hat-tricks for Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova.

They beat Racing Club de France 1-0 in the round of 32, and after playing out a goalless draw against Montpellier last month, they recorded a 4-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday, with all four goals being scored in the first half.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times across all competitions thus far, with six of these meetings coming in the Coupe de France. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 42-40 lead in wins and 28 games ending in draws.

They last met in Ligue 1 in November, with Lille recording a 2-0 away win.

They had met in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France last season as well, and Lyon registered a 4-2 win on penalties after the scoreline ended 2-2 during regulation time.

The visitors have suffered just two losses in their away games this season.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Les Gones have just three wins in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors, with two of them coming on penalties. They have been the better side in cup meetings against the visitors, recording six wins in nine games across the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

Nemanja Matic made his debut for the club in the 1-0 win over Marseille on Sunday, while new signings Orel Mangala and Saïd Benrahma will hope for their debuts in this match.

Les Dogues have enjoyed a good run of form, having suffered just one loss in all competitions since October. They have yet to concede in five games this year and will look to build on that defensive form. They have won three of their last five away meetings against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets.

Ivan Cavaleiro, Bafodé Diakité, and Samuel Umtiti remain unavailable for head coach Paulo Fonseca for the trip to Lyon. So, a similar starting XI from their league win over Montpellier might be fielded here.

While the visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, the home advantage for Lyon should come in handy here. Also, considering their better record in cup meetings, they are expected to come out victorious, in what promises to be a close game and will likely be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Lille (Lyon to win on penalties)

Lyon vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win on penalties

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes