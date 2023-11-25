Lyon vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Last-placed Lyon will invite Lille to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the Ligue 1 on Sunday as league action returns following the international break.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and registered their first win of the season last time around. In a close game, Jake O'Brien's 67th-minute strike helped them eke out a narrow 1-0 away win over Rennes. Despite the win, they remained at the bottom of the league table, trailing Clermont Foot by two points.

The visitors are unbeaten across all competitions in their last nine games, recording four wins. They have played back-to-back draws in their last three games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Toulouse as Thijs Dallinga canceled out Leny Yoro's first-half goal in the second half.

They are in fourth place in the league standings, with 20 points, the same as fifth-placed Reims.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 107 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have a narrow 40-39 lead in wins while 28 games have ended in draws.

They met three times last season, twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Coupe de France. The hosts were unbeaten in these games, recording two wins.

Interestingly, Lyon's 1-0 home win last season was their first victory in Ligue 1 over the visitors since 2017.

Lille have just one win and one loss apiece in their travels this season, drawing seven of their nine away games.

The hosts have the joint-second-worst attacking record in the league, scoring just nine goals in 11 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding 11 times in 12 games.

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Les Gones are winless in six home games this season, suffering three defeats. Interestingly, seven of their nine goals have been scored in home games but 14 of their 19 goals have also been conceded at home. They have just one win in their last eight home games against the visitors, suffering five losses.

Head coach Fabio Grosso will be without the services of Johann Lepenant due to a knee injury, while Nicolas Tagliafico will serve a suspension on account of yellow card accumulation. Alexandre Lacazette is not fully fit at the moment and is likely to start from the bench. Corentin Tolisso has a knock and might sit this one out.

Les Dogues head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They have drawn their last four away games in all competitions, scoring and conceding twice in these games. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 league meetings against the hosts.

Tiago Djalo is a long-term absentee for the visitors and captain Benjamin André is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Bafodé Diakité was absent against Toulouse and faces a late fitness test.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last two league games. The visitors have drawn three games in a row. With that in mind and considering the recent history between the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Lille

Lyon vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Edon Zhegrova to score or assist any time - Yes