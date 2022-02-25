Lyon vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lyon play host to Lille in a major Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon are currently in eighth spot in the league table, while champions Lille are three spots below them in 11th.

Will Lyon come out on top this weekend, or will the champions be able to overcome them in a tough away game?

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head

Aside from a 2-0 defeat to Monaco on February 5, Lyon’s form has generally been excellent ever since the start of December.

In that time, they’ve played 10 league games, winning four and drawing five, with the Monaco game being their only loss.

Overall, Peter Bosz’s side could do with scoring more goals – their total of 34 is the joint-lowest among the top 10– but if their good form continues, they could yet qualify for European competition again at the end of the campaign.

Lille, meanwhile, have been largely disappointing in their title defense this season. By winning just four of their first 10 games, any hopes they had of retaining their crown were extinguished.

However, since early November, Lille’s form has improved. Since that point, they’ve fallen to defeat just twice, winning five and drawing six of their other games.

Most recently, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side fell in the Champions League’s round of 16 to holders Chelsea, coming up short in a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The last meeting between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw, and you’ve got to go back to 2016 to find the last time Lyon beat Lille in a league match.

Lyon form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Lille form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Lyon vs Lille Team News

Lyon

Lyon will be without three players for this game, including influential defender Jason Denayer, who is carrying an ankle injury.

Injured: Rayan Cherki

Doubtful: Jason Denayer, Lenny Pintor

Suspended: None

Lille

Lille have a fully-fit squad for this game, but Benjamin Andre is suspended following disciplinary issues. Edon Zhegrova's red card, meanwhile, has been overturned, meaning he is available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Benjamin Andre

Lyon vs Lille Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson Palmieri, Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombele, Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Leo Jardim, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Angel Gomes, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

This should be a close game between two of Ligue 1’s stronger sides. On paper at least, it’s arguable that Lyon have an advantage.

Not only have they been in better form, but they will probably be fresher given Lille’s game with Chelsea in Europe last Tuesday.

This one is likely to provide some entertainment for the fans, but we expect a tight home win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Lille

