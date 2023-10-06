Lyon vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Lyon face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Both of these teams are amongst Ligue 1’s strugglers right now, with Lyon surprisingly being glued to the bottom of the table.

So can either of these teams give themselves a shot in the arm with a victory this weekend, or will their troubles continue?

Lyon vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Results between these sides have been largely mixed in recent seasons. Two of their last six meetings have ended in victory for Lyon, one in a win for Lorient, and the other three games have ended in draws.

It is worth noting that Lorient have not won away at Lyon since April 2017, when they hammered their hosts 1-4. However, they have also not lost there since May 2021.

Lyon have still not won a match this season, with two 0-0 draws being their only source of points thus far. Unsurprisingly, their dire form saw boss Laurent Blanc fired last month.

Lorient have done something Lyon haven’t this season by claiming a victory, but that win came way back on August 27 and since then, they’ve lost three of four games, including a 0-3 loss to Montpellier last weekend.

While Lyon have fewer points on the board than their opponents this weekend, Lorient do boast Ligue 1’s worst defense thus far, having conceded 15 goals in their first seven matches. In contrast, Lyon have scored the fewest, managing just three goals.

Lyon vs Lorient Prediction

Lyon’s form has been truly atrocious thus far this season, but on paper, they still have one of Ligue 1’s stronger squads, with the likes of Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette being more than capable of scoring goals.

Could this be the match where they finally turn the corner? Lorient are a dangerous side in their own right, but their defense has been poor thus far in the campaign and that should give Lyon some hope.

This match could go either way, but the prediction is a narrow win for the home side.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Lorient

Lyon vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lyon to win.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both of these sides have struggled in defense this season, conceding a total of 28 goals between them).

Tip 3: Alexandre Lacazette to score for Lyon – Yes (Lacazette remains Lyon’s primary goal threat).