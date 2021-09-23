Lyon vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Lyon play host to Lorient at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 showdown.

Lyon have seen a mixed start to the season, but recently moved up to sixth place, while Lorient are surprisingly one spot ahead of them in fifth.

Can Lorient continue their good start to the campaign by upsetting Lyon or will it be business as usual for Peter Bosz’s side?

Lyon vs Lorient Head-to-Head

Lyon’s campaign got off to a seriously dodgy start as they picked up just two points from their first three games and also conceded seven goals.

Since then, though, they’ve won three of their last four matches, beating Nantes, Strasbourg and Troyes, moving them into the top six.

Lyon have also got off to a good start in their Europa League campaign, beating Rangers 0-2 in an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Lorient struggled for traction throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but have started the current season well.

They’ve played seven games thus far and have only lost once – a 3-1 defeat to Montpellier.

Outside of that, they’ve won three and drawn three, picking up wins over a trio of high flyers in Monaco, champions Lille and most recently Nice, who were one of Ligue 1’s form sides.

Lorient haven’t been free-scoring – they’ve managed just eight – but they’ve clearly found a system that works for them right now.

Unsurprisingly, the last time these sides played each other ended in a one-sided fashion in favor of Lyon. They ran out 4-1 winners, and haven’t lost to Lorient since 2017.

Lyon form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Lorient form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Lyon vs Lorient Team News

Lyon

Lyon have three players ruled out for this game, with two of them still waiting to return from serious knee injuries.

Injured: Tino Kadewere, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

Lorient will be without defender Moritz Jenz, who is suspended, while a further three players are expected to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Quentin Boisgard, Jeremy Morel

Doubtful: Fabien Lemoine

Suspended: Moritz Jenz

FC LORIENT 🐟 @FCLorient

Les merlus 🐟s'imposent au Moustoir !! 🔥🔥

Bravo au public pour cette magnifique ambiance !



⏱️ 90+4 ◾️ 1⃣-0⃣

#FCLOGCN C'est terminé !Les merlus 🐟s'imposent au Moustoir !! 🔥🔥Bravo au public pour cette magnifique ambiance !⏱️ 90+4 ◾️ 1⃣-0⃣ C'est terminé !

Les merlus 🐟s'imposent au Moustoir !! 🔥🔥

Bravo au public pour cette magnifique ambiance !



⏱️ 90+4 ◾️ 1⃣-0⃣

#FCLOGCN https://t.co/UeNOp0GTZF

Lyon vs Lorient Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmeiri, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele

Lorient predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi, Igor Silva, Jerome Hergault, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Vincent Le Goff, Enzo Le Fee, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Lyon vs Lorient Prediction

Lorient have been in excellent form leading into this game and have already taken some big scalps this season, but this game may prove tricky for them.

Lyon have just seen an upturn in their own form and they have talent all over the pitch, both in the backline and going forward.

Also Read

It won’t be comprehensive, but a home win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Lorient

Edited by Peter P