Lyon vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Lyon will square off against Mallorca at Kufstein Arena in a friendly on Wednesday. Les Gones will play two more friendlies next month, while Los Piratas are set to play three more games.

Les Gones have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far, winning two of their three games. They met Hamburg in their previous friendly and registered a 4-0 away win, keeping their third consecutive clean sheet. Malick Fofana, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and Georges Mikautadze scored in the first half, while Afonso Moreira scored late in the second half.

Los Piratas have enjoyed a winning start to their preseason. After a 1-0 triumph over Sant Andreu, they defeated Shabab Al Ahli in Austria last week. Pablo Torre missed from the penalty spot in the first half, while second-half goals from Javi Llabrés and Vedat Muriqi helped them secure a comeback win.

Lyon vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Los Piratas have seen conclusive results in their three meetings against French teams, recording two wins. They last met a French side in a friendly in 2021 and registered a 2-1 win over Stade Brestois.

Les Gones have a decent record against Spanish teams and have met them 36 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have suffered 15 defeats while recording 11 wins.

They last met a Spanish side in a friendly in 2023, and they suffered a 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

Les Gones have lost just one of their last six friendlies while recording three wins. Notably, they have kept five clean sheets in that period.

Lyon vs Mallorca Prediction

OL are unbeaten in the preseason thus far while keeping clean sheets. They registered a convincing 4-0 win over Hamburg in a friendly played across two 60-minute periods and will look to continue their prolific run here. Malick Fofana will miss this match and the next one due to a concussion protocol.

Los Piratas registered a comeback 2-1 win in their previous outing and will look to build on that form. Antonio Raíllo and Takuma Asano will miss this match due to injuries.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, but Les Gones have the upper hand in squad quality and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Mallorca

Lyon vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

