Lyon vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Lyon will welcome Marseille to Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the 122nd edition of the Choc des Olympiques (Clash of the Olympics) in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league outings and have won three games in a row. In their previous outing, top-scorer Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet but it was Logan Costa's 88th-minute own goal that proved decisive as Lyon recorded a 2-1 win over Toulouse.

Marseille are undefeated in their last six league outings and returned to winning ways after a couple of games last week. Vítor Oliveira opened his goalscoring account for Marseille as he bagged a brace alongside Cengiz Ünder's 40th-minute strike, allowing them to record a 3-1 home win over Troyes.

The visitors are in second place in the league standings with 64 points. Third-placed Lens trail them by just one point, so they need to avoid dropping points. The hosts are in seventh place with 50 points and securing automatic qualification in Europe next season will be their primary aim.

With stakes high for both teams, the game should make for an interesting watch.

Lyon vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 121 times in all competitions, with their first official meeting dating back to 1945. Lyon have the upper hand in these meetings at the moment with 42 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 37 wins while 42 games have ended in draws.

Marseille came out on top in the reverse fixture in November, recording a 1-0 home win, which was their first win against the hosts since 2019.

Lyon are undefeated in their last 17 home matches against Marseille in all competitions.

As many as 40 Ligue 1 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, with only Bordeaux and Marseille recording more draws between them (41) in the French top flight.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their travels in Ligue 1 this season. They have scored at least two goals in 11 of their 15 away games as well.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 57-49 in 31 league games and have also conceded four goals fewer (30) in these games.

Lyon vs Marseille Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed a good league run in 2023. The hosts have suffered just three defeats this year, while Les Phocéens have suffered just a couple of losses. Les Gones head into the game on the back of three consecutive wins and will be looking to make it four wins in a row.

The hosts are undefeated at Sunday's venue against the visitors since 2007, which bodes well for them. Marseille have one of the best away records in Ligue 1 this season and are undefeated since a 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in October. They have won eight of their 10 games since.

Lyon have a solid home record against the visitors and home advantage plays a huge role in derbies, so we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Marseille

Lyon vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

