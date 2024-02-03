Lyon vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Lyon will entertain rivals Marseille at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The two teams contest the Choc des Olympiques (Clash of the Olympics) and head into this match in contrasting form. The hosts are struggling in 16th place in the league standings, with 16 points from 19 games. The visitors have fared a little better and are in seventh place with 29 points from 19 games.

After concluding 2023 on a positive note, recording three consecutive wins while keeping clean sheets, the hosts have suffered back-to-back losses in their first two league games in 2024, conceding three goals apiece.

After recording a 2-1 away win over Bergerac in the Coupe de France, they lost 3-2 at home to Rennes last week. They conceded thrice in the first half before Henrique and Alexandre Lacazette gave them a bit of hope by scoring in the second half.

The visitors have just one win in four games in 2024. They have played out three consecutive draws in Ligue 1, including a 2-2 stalemate at home against Monaco last week. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leonardo Balerdi in either half helped them equalize twice in that match to extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight games.

Lyon vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 123 times across all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 42-39 lead in wins and 42 games have ended in draws.

Marseille secured a league double with an aggregate score of 3-1 last season and continued that form with a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Lyon have just two wins at home in the Ligue 1 this season, with both coming in December.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win in their travels in Ligue 1 this season, with all four of their losses coming in away games.

Lyon vs Marseille Prediction

Les Gones have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games across all competitions, with six wins and five losses. Interestingly, just two of these wins have come at home, and in their only home game of the year, they lost 3-2 to Rennes last week.

Duje Caleta-Car returns from a two-game ban and is in contention to start. Pierre Sage had a busy transfer window but two of these signings, Orel Mangala and Saïd Benrahma, are not yet eligible to feature in this match. Nicolas Tagliafico and Henrique have knocks and are doubts for this crucial match.

Les Phocéens have lost just two of their last 12 games across all competitions, with one of them coming on penalties. They are unbeaten in their last eight league outings, playing out three consecutive draws, and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three meetings against the hosts, keeping two clean sheets but have just one win in away games in this fixture since 2008.

Amine Harit and Azzedine Ounahi are back from the 2023 AFCON and are expected to start from the bench. Gennaro Gattuso will also have to replace Geoffrey Kondogbia as he has a muscle injury.

Both teams have been inconsistent in 2024 thus far and, considering their notable absentees, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Marseille

Lyon vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

