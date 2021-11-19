Lyon vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

This weekend sees Lyon face off against Marseille in a major Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon currently sit in a disappointing seventh place in the table, while Marseille are three spots higher than them in fourth.

Which of these two powerful Ligue 1 sides will come out on top this weekend?

Lyon vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Despite usually flying high in Ligue 1, Lyon’s form has been patchy in the first period of the 2021-22 campaign.

They’ve picked up five wins, but have also lost four matches, and most recently found themselves on the end of a hammering against Rennes, who beat them 4-1.

Lyon’s issue this season has been their defense, as they have conceded 21 goals – the most of any side in the top half of Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Marseille have lost just twice in their opening 13 games. They’re currently on a five-match unbeaten run and are pushing for a real chance at a Champions League spot.

Only one team have conceded fewer goals than Marseille this season, as they have only let 12 in altogether.

However, they have scored the least goals in Ligue 1’s top eight, with just 20 thus far.

Both of Lyon’s games against Marseille in 2020-21 ended in draws, but the most notable thing about the recent matches between these sides is the amount of red cards. In their last six meetings, there have been five of them.

Lyon form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Marseille form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Lyon vs Marseille Team News

Lyon

Tino Kadewere is suspended for Lyon, while five other players are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Leo Dubois, Habib Keita, Moussa Dembele, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tino Kadewere

Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi is suspended for Marseille, while Cengiz Under is a doubt with a back injury.

Injured: Cengiz Under

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leonardo Balerdi

Lyon vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Sinaly Diomande, Damien Da Silva, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmieri, Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi

Marseille predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Steve Mandanda, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Gerson, Matteo Guendouzi, Konrad De La Fuente, Luis Henrique, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Lyon vs Marseille Prediction

It should be a tight game to call between two of Ligue 1’s better sides.

Marseille have definitely been the more consistent of the two and clearly have a tougher defense, but Lyon do have the potential to score goals, something Marseille have struggled with at times this season.

Overall, this one could go either way, but a draw seems most likely.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Marseille

Edited by Peter P