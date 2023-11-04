Lyon vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5 2023

Lyon face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium this Sunday (November 5).

This game is a battle of Ligue 1 strugglers, as Lyon are currently propping up the table while Metz are only two spots above them in 16th.

So which one of these sides will manage to collect some valuable points this weekend?

Lyon vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent meetings between these teams have largely tended to favour Lyon. They have beaten Metz in four of their last six encounters, including a 2-1 victory in the Coupe de France this past January. At home, meanwhile, they have lost to Metz just once since 2017.

Lyon’s most recent match was also the most controversial of the Ligue 1 campaign thus far. It was postponed before a ball was even kicked, as an attack on the Lyon team bus resulted in an injury to Lyon manager Fabio Grosso.

Lyon are now the only Ligue 1 team yet to record a single victory this season, as they have claimed just three points from their opening nine games. Granted, they have played a game fewer than most teams, but they will still be hoping to turn this form around soon.

Metz’s form has been almost as bad as Lyon’s, as their last win came back on September 16, and since then they have lost four and drawn one, slipping into the danger zone in the process.

Both of these teams have had serious issues with scoring goals this season. Lyon are the competition’s lowest scorers with 7, while Metz have scored 8 and have only found the net once in their past five games.

Lyon vs Metz Prediction

Both of these sides have been in appalling form this season, with Lyon in particular absolutely desperate to record their first win of the season.

This may well be a good chance for them to do that, as Metz have struggled almost as badly as the home side, and more to the point, don’t seem capable of scoring goals at all in recent games.

With that in mind, it’s highly likely that Lyon will manage to pull off a victory here, although it may come by a single goal.

Prediction: Lyon 1-0 Metz

Lyon vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lyon win.

Tip 2: Metz to fail to score – Yes (Metz have scored one goal in their past five games).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Lyon’s record in front of goal is as bad as Metz’s, as they have only scored seven this season).