Lyon vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Lyon will welcome Metz to Parc Olympique Lyonnais for a matchday 19 fixture in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The home side saw crowd trouble force their cup game against Paris FC to be abandoned over the weekend and played out a goalless draw with Lille in their last league game.

Metz were eliminated on penalties by fourth-tier side Bergerac FC in the cup. The two sides played out a goalless draw before the hosts progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Prior to that, Les Grenats secured maximum points with a convincing 4-1 home win over Lorient in league action. Three different men got on the scoresheet for the hosts in addition to Moritz Jenz' ninth-minute own goal.

The win means Frederic Antonetti's side are now just one point away from safety, while Lyon sit are 13th with 23 points.

Lyon vs Metz Head-to-Head

Lyon have 18 wins from their last 25 matches against Metz. Three matches ended in a draw, while Wednesday's visitors have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Aaron Leya's strike on the stroke of full-time helped Metz secure a shock 1-0 win away from home.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Metz form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Lyon vs Metz Team News

Lyon

Jason Denayer (ankle), Sinaly Diomande (ankle), Lenny Pintor (ACL) and Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Jason Denayer, Sinaly Diomande, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspension: None

Metz

Kevin N'Doram (broken foot), Matthieu Udol (ACL) and Manuel Cabit (leg) have all been ruled out with injuries. Pape Sarr and Vincent Pajot are suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Kevin N'Doram, Matthieu Udol, Manuel Cabit

Suspension: Vincent Pajot, Pape Sarr

Lyon vs Metz Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes (GK); Emerson Palmieri, Jerome Boateng, Damien Da Silva, Malo Gusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri; Moussa Dembele

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Sofiane Alakouch; Thomas Delaine, Boubacar Traore, Habib Maiga, Fabien Centonze; Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Nicolas De Preville

Lyon vs Metz Prediction

Lyon might be favorites on paper but their poor run of form does not offer much confidence that they will get the job done. The hosts are currently on a four-game winless run and will be eager to sign off on a turbulent year with a victory on their own patch.

Metz might be in the relegation zone but their expansive style of play guarantees plenty of goals and excitement. Both sides are likely to find the back of the net but we are backing Lyon to emerge triumphant in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Metz

Edited by Vishal Subramanian