Lyon vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips | 23rd April 2022

Olympique Lyon and Montpellier will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 34 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Brest in midweek. Steve Mounie and Irvin Cardona scored either side of Moussa Dembele's goal to hand their side all three points.

Montpellier also fell to a defeat in a 2-0 loss away to Lens. David Costa and Ignatius Gallago scored in either half to guide the hosts to victory.

The defeat left Pallaide in 11th spot with 42 points to show for their efforts in 33 matches. Lyon sit in eighth position on 49 points.

Lyon vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 61 occasions and Lyon have been superior with 30 wins to their name. Montpellier were victorious on 17 occasions, while 14 previous matches ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Lyon claimed a 1-0 away win.

Lyon have won seven of their last five league games at home.

Montpellier have conceded nine goals after the 75th minute on the road (35% of their goals conceded away), the worst record in Ligue 1 this season.

Lyon have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine league games.

Lyon vs Montpellier Prediction

Lyon's recent inconsistencies have put them on course for their worst league finish in over 25 years. A growing injury list is also a major concern for manager Peter Bosz, although Les Gones enter the game as favorites.

Montpellier have little left to play for this season and sit in the relative comfort of mid-table.

"We weren't good enough in the first half against Brest. In the second half, it was better. I thought that after the equalizer we were going to keep pushing, but we conceded a goal afterwards. I'm disappointed."

The hosts only have league action to worry about for the rest of the season, having been eliminated from the continent by West Ham.

A win for Lyon would put them within touching distance of European qualification and they are likely to go all out for maximum points.

Games involving the hosts tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing them to claim victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Montpellier

Lyon vs Montpellier betting tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to Score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - A goal to be scored after the 75th minute

