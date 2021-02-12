Create
Lyon vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon take on Montpellier this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified 12 Feb 2021, 20:48 IST
Preview
The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Montpellier in an important fixture at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon have been in excellent form this season and hold the upper hand in this match.

Montpellier are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have managed to arrest their recent slump this month. The away side eased past Strasbourg in the French Cup and will have to be at its best in this match.

Lyon are currently engaged in a battle with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title and cannot afford to lose this game. Les Gones thrashed Ajaccio earlier this week and will want to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Lyon vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Montpellier and have won 16 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two sides. Montpellier managed only eight victories against Lyon and will want to prove a point on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Montpellier. Lyon were disappointing on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-L-L

Lyon vs Montpellier Team News

Lyon have a strong squad
Lyon

Jason Denayer is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Rudi Garcia has a strong side at his disposal and will have to field his best combination against Montpellier.

Injured: Jason Denayer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier need to win this game. Image Source: France Football
Montpellier

Montpellier stars Ambroise Oyongo and Jordan Ferri have recovered from their knocks but remain doubtful ahead of this game. The away side has improved in recent weeks and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ambroise Oyongo, Jordan Ferri

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Sinaly Diomande, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Montpellier Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jonas Omlin; Daniel Congre, Hilton, Pedro Mendes; Mihailo Ristic, Teji Savanier, Damien Le Tallec, Florent Mollet, Arnaud Souquet; Andy Delort, Gaetan Laborde

Lyon vs Montpellier Prediction

Lyon have been exceptional this season and will need to keep pace with league-leaders Lille this weekend. Les Gones have shown tremendous improvement under Rudi Garcia over the past few months and are the favourites to win this game.

Montpellier are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will face a stern challenge this weekend. Lyon are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-2 Lyon

Published 12 Feb 2021, 20:48 IST
Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais Football Montpellier Herault SC Football Memphis Depay Houssem Aouar Rudi Garcia Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium
