Lyon vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2023

Lyon will entertain Nantes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Friday.

The hosts are on a three-game unbeaten run and played out a 3-3 draw against Lille last Friday. Alexandre Lacazette came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute and scored twice in the last 10 minutes of the game to help his team take home a point from the game.

Nantes are winless in their last four league outings but avoided a fourth-straight defeat last time around. They played out a 2-2 draw against Nice at home thanks to goals from Mostafa Mohamed and Moussa Sissoko.

The hosts are in 10th place in the league table with 40 points and the visitors, 14th in the standings, trail them by 11 points.

Lyon vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 103 times in all competitions since 1963. Nantes enjoy the upper hand in the head-to-head record, thanks to dominance in the games in the 20th century.

They have 42 wins to their name but the hosts are not far behind with 37 wins, while 24 games have ended in draws.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording five wins in that period. They met in the reverse fixture in January, which ended in a goalless draw.

Lyon have won 12 of their last 14 home matches against Nantes in all competitions.

Lyon have scored at least two goals in four of their last six meetings against Nantes.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since January. Nantes, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in their last two away games.

Lyon have failed to score in three of their last five Ligue 1 games.

Lyon vs Nantes Prediction

Les Gones have a solid home record against Nantes and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. Alexandre Lacazette returned from an injury spell last week and his presence in the final third will be a welcome boost.

They have scored just four goals in their last six home games in the league and that goalscoring form is a cause for concern. They do not have any major injury concerns, though first-choice keeper Anthony Lopes is sidelined with an injury.

Les Canaris have struggled in their recent games and have picked up just one win in away games in Ligue 1 this term. They have a poor record in their travels to Lyon and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves this time.

While Lyon seem to have a clear upper hand, they were held to a goalless draw by Nantes in January. Considering their current home form, we expect them to settle for another draw in this match.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Nantes

Lyon vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes