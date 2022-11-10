The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lyon lock horns with Nice in an important encounter at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

Lyon vs Nice Preview

Nice are currently in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side edged Brest to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. Les Gones slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marseille in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Lyon vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have a good record against Nice and have won 23 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nice's 12 victories.

Lyon and Nice have not played out a single draw in their last 10 matches in Ligue 1, with the previous stalemate between the two teams coming in a 3-3 draw in 2017.

Lyon have won three of their last five home games against Nice in Ligue 1 but have not won two such matches on the trot against the away side since the 2012-13 season.

Lyon have lost six of their first 14 matches in the Ligue 1 this season - their worst tally of victories at this stage of the competition in the 21st century.

Nice have won their last two matches in Ligue 1 - their best run in the competition since a three-match winning streak in May this year.

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

Lyon have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Houssem Aouar and Alexandre Lacazette have flattered to deceive this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Nice can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to resolve at the moment. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Nice

Lyon vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score - Yes

