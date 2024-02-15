Lyon vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2024

Lyon will welcome Nice to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and have registered three consecutive wins in all competitions. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Maxence Caqueret helped them register a 2-1 away win over Montpellier on Sunday.

The visitors saw their unbeaten run end after four games on Sunday, as they fell to a 3-2 home loss to arch-rivals Monaco in Ligue 1. Gaëtan Laborde equalized in the first half from the penalty spot, and Evann Guessand was on the scoresheet in the second half to equalize again.

Aleksandr Golovin scored the match-winner for Monaco just three minutes after Guessand's equalizer. Nine yellow cards were shown in that derby, while Dante was sent off in the 54th minute.

Lyon vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 114 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with 48 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 41 wins, and 25 games have ended in draws.

The visitors went unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season and continued that form in the reverse fixture, which ended in a goalless draw.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors failing to score twice in that period.

Lyon have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

Nice are winless in their last five away games in Ligue 1, suffering three defeats, and have failed to score four times in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last six meetings against the visitors while suffering three defeats.

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

Les Gones have seen a resurgence in form recently and have a 100% record in three games in February thus far. They have scored at least twice in four of their last five games in all competitions and will look to build on that form.

Corentin Tolisso remains unavailable with a thigh injury, while Henrique and Dejan Lovren are doubtful after missing their training earlier this week. Jake O'Brien is also unavailable, as he will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Le Gym suffered their second loss of the year on Sunday, conceding three goals for just the second time this term in that loss to Monaco. They have scored just once in their last five away Ligue 1 games and have kept two clean sheets in that period as well.

Head coach Francesco Farioli will be without the services of Sofiane Diop, who is nursing a foot injury and needs at least six weeks to recover. Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga are back in training after competing at the 2023 AFCON final and are likely to start from the bench.

Captain Dante is suspended for two league games after his red card in the loss against Monaco, so Romain Perraud might start here.

Considering Lyon's upturn in form and Nice's poor away run in the league recently, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Nice

Lyon vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes