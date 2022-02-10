Lyon vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Lyon face-off with Nice at the Groupama Stadium in a major Ligue 1 game.

Lyon are currently in eighth, eight points behind Nice who are pushing for a Champions League qualifying spot in third.

Can Lyon knock their visitors down a peg this weekend, or will Nice pick up a valuable three points?

Lyon vs Nice Head-to-Head

By their own high standards, Lyon have had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign thus far, winning just nine of their first 23 matches.

Peter Bosz’s side have never hit a real skid this season, but they’ve struggled for consistency throughout, so it’s no surprise to see them down in eighth place.

Their best run probably came from early December until last weekend, as they put together an unbeaten run of seven matches – including winning three in a row – before Monaco brought them back down with a 2-0 win.

Nice, meanwhile, have largely impressed under last season’s title-winning boss Christophe Galtier, and are currently just one point off second place in the table.

However, they did see a run of five straight wins snapped last weekend at the hands of struggling Clermont, a result that showed that Nice can still be vulnerable at times.

In general, though, even when they’ve been off form, Nice have been solid. In fact, with 19 goals conceded, they have the league’s joint-meanest defense alongside table-toppers Paris St. Germain.

Interestingly, the last two games between these sides have seen Nice come out on top by the same score – 3-2.

Lyon form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Nice form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @OL_English



“We had high expectations for this match in Monaco. We had to deal with a good team. We haven't dropped out of the race. We have to win on Saturday against Nice. I appreciated the level of recruitment we've made." @JM_Aulas on Sunday's match:“We had high expectations for this match in Monaco. We had to deal with a good team. We haven't dropped out of the race. We have to win on Saturday against Nice. I appreciated the level of recruitment we've made." 🎙 @JM_Aulas on Sunday's match:“We had high expectations for this match in Monaco. We had to deal with a good team. We haven't dropped out of the race. We have to win on Saturday against Nice. I appreciated the level of recruitment we've made." https://t.co/sxPgpZIK6x

Lyon vs Nice Team News

Lyon

Lyon have a number of injuries to contend with leading into this game, although striker Karl Toko Ekambi will be back after playing in the AFCON.

Injured: Rayan Cherki, Damien Da Silva, Tino Kadewere, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: Jason Denayer, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: None

Nice

Goalkeeper Walter Benitez is out with COVID-19, while Jordan Amavi will miss out with a knee injury.

Injured: Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Walter Benitez

Lyon vs Nice Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Romain Faivre, Maxence Caqueret, Tanguy Ndombele, Henrique, Lucas Paqueta, Emerson Palmieri, Moussa Dembele

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Marcin Bulka, Youcef Atal, Flavius Daniliuc, Dante, Melvin Bard, Hichem Boudaoui, Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Justin Kluivert, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

This match should be a tight one as these sides are evenly matched, but Lyon have so many players out right now it might be hard for them to find their best form.

Nice, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-1 Coupe de France win over Marseille and should be full of confidence leading into this game.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Nice

Edited by Peter P