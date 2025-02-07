Lyon vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9 2025

Lyon face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium this Sunday.

Lyon are currently in 8th place in the table, while Reims are in 13th, eight points behind their opponents this weekend. Both sides could do with a win here, though, meaning they're likely to push hard for victory.

So will Lyon or Reims come out on top this weekend?

Lyon vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Four of the last six meetings between these sides have ended in draws, including the most recent two, which both finished 1-1. Reims have only won one of their last six visits to the Groupama Stadium, though, coming out on top in 2021.

Lyon's form has not been too hot in recent weeks. After starting 2025 with a win over Montpellier, they have failed to come out on top in any of their next four league games. To add to this, they were beaten on penalties by minnows Bourgoin-Jallieu in the Coupe de France, and also stumbled into the playoff round of the Europa League with two disappointing draws.

Ironically, Reims actually eliminated Bourgoin-Jallieu from the Coupe de France following a penalty shoot-out this week. However, they have not actually won a league game now since November 10, either drawing or losing nine games in a row.

Lyon saw a tumultuous January transfer window, with no fewer than ten departures largely due to financial pressures. Said Benrahma and Maxence Caqueret were amongst those to leave, although key man Rayan Cherki ended up staying despite numerous rumours surrounding his future.

Only five Ligue 1 players have scored more goals this season than Reims' Keito Nakamura, who has eight to his name, including a key goal against Paris St. Germain last month.

Lyon vs Reims Prediction

Lyon are still waiting for a "new manager bounce" to come from the appointment of Paulo Fonseca in the hot-seat, but this game could be the one to see it happen.

Despite numerous departures in the recent transfer window, Lyon still have some dangerous attackers to call upon like Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette, and will also enjoy the home advantage.

Given that Reims have been on shaky form to say the least, then, and have not won since November in the league, it feels unlikely that will change here.

Prediction: Lyon 1-0 Reims

Lyon vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Lyon have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in five of their last six games with Reims).

Tip 3: Lyon to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Lyon have kept seven clean sheets this season, the joint-second most in Ligue 1).

