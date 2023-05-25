Lyon vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Lyon will welcome Reims to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are still in contention to secure a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers next season. They trail fifth-placed Lille by four points and with two games left to play, they need to record wins in both. In their previous outing, they recorded a 3-1 home win over fourth-placed Monaco.

Alexandre Lacazette took his goal tally for the season to 26 goals while Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki added goals in the second half.

Reims have just one win in their last seven league outings and the best outcome that they can hope for this season is a finish in the upper half of the table. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Angers. Folarin Balogun was on the scoresheet, taking his tally for the season to 20 goals.

Lyon vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 60 times in all competitions since 1951. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 28 wins. The hosts have 16 wins to their name and 16 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have just one win to their names in the last seven meetings while five games have ended in draws.

The last two meetings between them have produced stalemates, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in August.

The hosts have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors, with that meeting coming at Saturday's venue in 2020.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 61-44 in 36 league games thus far. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (39).

Lyon vs Reims Prediction

Les Gones have seen over 2.5 goals in their last seven league outings, suffering a couple of defeats and picking five wins in that period. They have suffered just one defeat at home across all competitions since January, scoring 12 goals in their last four home outings. They have suffered just one defeat in their last six home meetings against the visitors.

Les rouges et blancs have struggled in the league recently and have just one win in their last seven league games. They have suffered defeats in their last three away games, failing to score in two games in that period.

Though five of the last seven meetings between them have seen under 2.5 goals, considering the hosts' prolific form at Saturday's venue, we expect them to score a least two goals in this match. Considering the recent history between them, another draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Reims

Lyon vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes