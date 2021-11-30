Lyon vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Lyon and Stade Reims will battle for three points at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in a Ligue 1 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts currently sit just outside the European places, with their 22 points from 14 matches only good enough for seventh place in the table. Reims sit in 14th spot, having garnered 16 points from 15 matches.

Lyon come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away win over Montpellier on Sunday. Lucas Paqueta's 17th-minute strike was enough to settle the encounter.

Reims triumphed over Clermont Foot by the same scoreline on home turf. Ghialain Kona scored the winning goal in injury time.

Lyon vs Reims Head-to-Head

Lyon have seven wins to their name from their last 14 matches against Reims. The visitors were victorious on four occasions while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Mathieu Cafaro and Thino Kadewere saw both sides share the points in a 1-1 draw last season.

The home side have been in fine form, with four of their last five matches in all competitions ending in victory. Reims returned to winning ways over the weekend after a six-game winless run.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Reims form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Lyon vs Reims Team News

Lyon

Sinaly Diomande (ankle), Leo Dubois (hamstring), Lenny Pintor (ACL) and Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspension: None

Reims

Fode Doucoure, Marshall Munetsi and Fraser Hornby are all unavailable due to muscle injuries while Arber Zeneli is out until May with an ACL injury.

Azor Matusiwa is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Fode Doucoure, Marshall Munetsi, Arber Zeneli, Fraser Hornby

Suspension: Azor Matusiwa

Lyon vs Reims Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes (GK); Emerson Palmieri, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Malo Gusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri; Moussa Dembele

Reims predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Ghislain Konan, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Andreaw Gravillon; Alexis Flips, Illan Kebal; Nathanael Mbuku, Moreto Cassama, Hugo Ekitike; El Bilal Toure

Lyon vs Reims Prediction

Lyon are favorites to emerge triumphant and the hosts will be keen to build on their recent fine run of form. Reims have a relatively compact defense but Lyon's expansive style of play means the visitors could have trouble shutting them out.

We are backing Peter Bosz's side to emerge triumphant with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Reims

Edited by Peter P