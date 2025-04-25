Lyon vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Lyon welcome Rennes to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have won 15 of 30 games and are sixth in the standings with 51 points, the same as fifth-placed Nice, while Rennes (38) have 12 wins.

Les Gones have suffered consecutive defeats. After a 5-4 loss in extra time in a thrilling UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg at Manchester United last week, they lost 2-1 at Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Tanner Tessmann scored his first goal of the league campaign, bagging a consolation in the 76th minute.

Rennes, meanwhile, made it two wins on the spin last week, with a 2-1 home triumph over Nantes. Adrien Truffert broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute before Mohamed Kader Meite bagged an 86th-minute winner.

Lyon vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 114 times across competitions, with Lyon leading 44-42.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season.

Rennes won 3-0 in the reverse fixture as they seek their first league double over Lyon since the 2021-22 campaign.

Lyon have lost one of their last 11 Ligue 1 home games, with that loss coming against Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Rennes have won four of their last five Ligue 1 away games, keeping three clean sheets.

Their last eight league meetings have seen Rennes win five and lose three.

No team has played fewer draws (2) than Rennes in Ligue 1 this season.

Lyon vs Rennes Prediction

Lyon have lost two and won two of their five games in April. They are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning four., scoring 14 times.

Corentin Tolisso faces a late fitness test, while Lucas Perri and Nemanja Matic are back in training and in contention to start. Ernest Nuamah is the only confirmed absentee for Paulo Fonseca, while Enzo Molebe's involvement is doubtful.

Rennes, meanwhile, have won three of their last four league games, scoring 10 times. They have won four of their last 10 Ligue 1 away games, losing six. They have won four of their last five away games, scoring 14 times.

Alidu Seidu is sidelined with a knee injury, while Ayanda Sishuba will miss the match due to a thigh injury. Ludovic Blas, who started from the bench last week, could start.

Rennes have won six of their last eight away meetings against Lyon, and considering their recent away form, expect the hosts to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-3 Rennes

Lyon vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

