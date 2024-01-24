Lyon vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Lyon will invite Rennes to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 action on Friday.

The hosts lost 3-1 to Le Havre in their first Ligue 1 match of the year in their previous outing, ending their three-game winning run. Alexandre Lacazette scored their consolation goal in the second half and they had a defender sent off in either half.

They bounced back with a win in the Coupe de France round of 32 last week, as goals from Malick Fofana and Maxence Caqueret helped them defeat fourth-tier side Bergerac Perigord 2-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two wins in a row. In their previous outing, they recorded a 2-0 home win over Nice, thanks to Benjamin Bourigeaud's first-half penalty and a second-half goal from Arnaud Kalimuendo.

They continued their winning run in the Coupe de France, defeating Marseille 9-8 in a penalty shootout after the scoreline ended 1-1 in regulation time. Jordan Veretout gave Marseille the lead in the first half and Martin Terrier leveled the scoring for Rennes.

Lyon vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a narrow 44-38 lead in wins and 28 games ending in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season. Lyon recorded a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November. Rennes will look to return the favor in this match.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least thrice in three games in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Lyon vs Rennes Prediction

Les Gones suffered their first loss in the league after three consecutive wins last time around and will look to return to winning ways. After going winless in their first eight home games in Ligue 1 this term, they have won their last two home games while keeping clean sheets.

Johann Lepenant remains a long-term absentee while Duje Caleta-Car will serve a suspension due to a red card in the previous match. Jake O'Brien is back after serving his suspension in the Coupe de France.

Ernest Nuamah and Mama Baldé might make it back in time after their national teams were eliminated from the 2023 AFCON but will have to undergo late fitness tests.

Les Rouge et Noirs have won four games on the trot, with the last win coming on penalties and will look to make it five wins in a row. Across all competitions, they have won three of their last five away games. They have won five of their last seven away games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Nemanja Matic, Christopher Wooh, and Fabian Rieder are unavailable for the visitors and Warmed Omari also misses out due to suspension. Amine Gouiri is a doubt while new signing Azor Matusiwa has trained with the team and should be available here.

Considering Rennes' current form and away record against the hosts, they are expected to eke out a narrow win, in what promises to be an entertaining match.

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Rennes

Lyon vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benjamin Bourigeaud to score or assist any time - Yes