Lyon vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

France's Ligue 1 returns this weekend and as Lyon host Saint-Etienne at the Groupama Stadium on Friday night.

Lyon beat Troyes 1-0 on Sunday evening with Moussa Dembele scoring the solitary goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first half. The win for Les Gomes ended a five-game winless run in the league and six across all competitions.

The hosts sit 11th in the league table with 28 points from 20 games. They will now look to build on their latest result when they host Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Saint-Etienne are struggling in Ligue 1 at the moment. They were beaten 2-1 by RC Lens last time out as they squandered a one-goal lead after Ryad Boudebouz broke the deadlock in the first half. They have now lost six league games on the bounce.

The Greens sit bottom of the league with just 12 points from 20 games. They will hope to begin picking up results as soon as possible as they look to avoid relegation for the first time in almost 20 years.

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

There have been 40 meetings between Lyon and Saint-Etienne. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won just six times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 1 game earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Lyon Form Guide: W-D-D-D-D

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Lyon

Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Marcelo and Lenny Pintor are all injured and will miss Friday's game. Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere are all away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Lenny Pintor

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Yvan Neyou, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga and Ignacio Ramirez are away at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and will not be available on Friday.

Etienne Green and Romain Hamouma are the only injured players for the visitors.

Injured: Etienne Green, Romain Hamouma

Unavailable: Harold Moukoudi, Saidou Sow, Yvan Neyou, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga, Ignacio Ramirez

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Lopes (GK), Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba; Henrique, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Emerson Palmieri; Houssem Aouar, Lucas Paqueta; Moussa Dembele

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (5-4-1): Paul Bernardoni; Yvann Macon, Mickael Nade, Abdoulaye Bakayoko, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Gabriel Silva; Sada Thioub, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf, Adil Aouchiche; Ryad Boudebouz

Lyon vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lyon's win last time out ended a run of five consecutive draws across all competitions. The hosts have now failed to score more than one goal in their last five games.

Saint-Etienne are on a six-game losing streak in the league and have failed to score in four of those games. The home team should win this one.

Prediction: Lyon 1-0 Saint-Etienne

Edited by Vishal Subramanian