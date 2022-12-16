Lyon vs Sochaux Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Lyon will host Sochaux at the Groupama OL Academy on Saturday (December 17) in a friendly.

Les Gones have kept themselves busy during the mid-season break by engaging in a few exhibition games. They beat Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven 5-3 before losing to Arsenal 3-0. However, Laurent Blanc's side bounced back to beat Liverpool 3-1 last Sunday.

Lyon are looking for better fortunes in the second half of their 2022-23 campaign in Ligue 1, as they sit in eighth position with 21 points and six wins in 15 games. Blanc's side failed to win their last two games before the midseason break, losing 1-0 to Marseille before playing out a 1-1 draw with Nice.

Sochaux, meanwhile, are fighting to return to Ligue 1 after ten years. With 27 points in 15 games, Les Lionceaux are in third place, trailing Bordeaux, who occupy the second and last direct promotion spot, by just a point.

The Montbeliard outfit went into the break off a 1-0 win league over Bastia, ending a run of three winless games, but their joy was cut short by Thaon in the French Cup. Olivier Guegan were leading 2-1 in the 84th minute but conceded a goal just two minutes later before losing 3-1 on penalties.

Lyon vs Sochaux Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Lyon have won 19 of their last 31 clashes with Sochaux, who have won just five times.

Lyon are on a three-game winning run in the fixture in official games.

Sochaux last beat Lyon in March 2013.

Sochaux have played just one friendly during the break, which ended 3-0 for Reims.

Lyon have played three friendlies, winning two, and have one more lined up after this one.

Lyon vs Sochaux Prediction

Lyon have played some big teams during the break and have given them a serious run for their money with their attacking quality.

Sochaux, meanwhile, are the underdogs here given their lack of quality and experience, so they could endure a defeat here.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Sochaux

Lyon vs Sochaux Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

