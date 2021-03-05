Lyon vs Sochaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Ligue 1 title-contenders Lyon host Ligue 2 side Sochaux in a Coupe de France clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Lyon should naturally be hopeful of a result here. However, after dumping out Saint-Etienne in the previous round, Sochaux will be looking for an upset.

It certainly makes for an interesting encounter to determine which side will advance into the round of 16.

Lyon vs Sochaux Head-to-Head

Lyon have been in excellent form throughout 2020-21. They’ve lost just three games all season, and have only been defeated once in their last eight games.

Their most recent win came this Wednesday in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rennes. They now sit just three points off the top of Ligue 1.

In the Coupe de France, Lyon swept aside Ligue 2 team Ajaccio in the round of 64 last month. They ran out 5-1 winners in a thoroughly one-sided game.

Meanwhile, Sochaux are unbeaten in five matches after a sticky run during January saw them go winless in five. Their last game saw them defeat Niort 1-3.

They currently sit in seventh place in Ligue 2, but are only five points away from qualifying for the promotion playoffs.

Advertisement

Sochaux’s last game in the Coupe de France saw them upset Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in a 1-0 win. But naturally, Lyon will provide a much stiffer challenge.

The sides have not faced each other since 2014, when Lyon defeated Sochaux 2-0 in a Ligue 1 clash. The last time Sochaux defeated Lyon was in March 2013.

Lyon form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Sochaux form guide: W-W-W-D-W

🎙️ It's press conference day - we'll have updates from @Rayan_Cherki and @RudiGarcia at around 16:30 CET as we build up to #OLFCSM in the @CoupedeFrance! pic.twitter.com/AESxZswwuN — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) March 5, 2021

Lyon vs Sochaux Team News

Lyon

Lyon are in a very lucky position right now. They have no injuries or suspensions to deal with coming into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sochaux

Sochaux will be without forward Yann Kitala, who is still recovering from a fractured tibia. No other injuries have been reported.

Injured: Yann Kitala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

🔙🏆 Avant le #OLFCSM en @coupedefrance de ce samedi, retour sur le dernier succès des Sochaliens sur la pelouse de l'@OL. C'était le 31 mars 2013 en @Ligue1UberEats avec des buts de Giovanni Sio et @Bakambu17.

📋 Le match ⤵️https://t.co/h7B81YBRXC pic.twitter.com/yJbHEcIaiT — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) March 5, 2021

Lyon vs Sochaux Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes, Mattia De Sciglio, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Melvin Bard, Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Tinotenda Kadewere, Islam Slimani, Maxwel Cornet

Sochaux predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxence Prevot, Pape Paye, Salem M’Bakata, Christophe Diedhiou, Florentin Pogba, Sofiane Daham, Rassoul Ndiaye, Alan Virginius, Gaetan Weissbeck, Steve Ambri, Adama Niane

Lyon vs Sochaux Prediction

With no injury worries at the moment, Lyon can afford to rotate their strong squad and probably still come out on top in this game.

The likes of Slimani and Cornet will want to take their opportunity to impress boss Rudi Garcia. With the ability to call the likes of Memphis Depay off the bench if necessary, Lyon should outclass their opponents here.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Sochaux