Lyon vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Lyon face Sporting CP at the Groupama Stadium in a pre-season friendly fixture on Sunday.

This will be both sides' final pre-season fixture before the commencement of the 2021-22 campaign.

Lyon have had an unbeaten pre-season campaign so far and will be going into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Europa League winners Villarreal.

Peter Bosz will hope his side can continue their impressive form against Sporting CP on Sunday, ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

Portuguese champions Sporting CP will go into Sunday's game off a 2-0 win against Angers.

Ruben Amorim will hope his side can continue their strong run of form against Lyon as they look to defend their league title in the 2021-22 season.

Step this way for our latest training gallery! 📷



➡️ https://t.co/72TSUb6Db1 pic.twitter.com/vKOUjFM0pw — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) July 23, 2021

Both sides will want to go into the 2021-22 season on a high and will be looking to win the game on Sunday.

Lyon vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle, with both sides registering a win over the other.

Lyon came away as 1-0 winners the last time these two sides met in a friendly back in 2016. A second-half goal by Alexandre Lacazette was enough to secure the victory.

Lyon Form Guide: yet to play

Sporting CP Form Guide: yet to play

Lyon vs Sporting CP Team News

Reine-Adelaide is still recovering from a knee injury

Lyon

Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Lenny Pintor will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable for the game, having been called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Lenny Pintor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bruno Guimaraes

Sporting CP

Pedro Porro is a doubt for the game after injuring his knee earlier this month. Idrissa Doumbia is also unavailable for the game as he is on international duty with Ivory Coast at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, new signing Ruben VInagre is set to make his first start for the club on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Porro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Idrissa Doumbia

Lyon vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Henrique, Damien Da Silva, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Jean Lucas, Houssem Aouar; Rayan Cherki, Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele

Sporting CP Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiliano; Ruben Vinagre, Zou Feddal, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Mendes, Joao Palhinha, Daniel Braganca, Tabata; Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Lyon vs Sporting CP Prediction

Both teams are very good going forward and that should make for an exciting contest.

We predict Sporting CP will come away with a hard fought victory.

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Sporting CP

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Peter P