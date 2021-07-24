Lyon vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Lyon face Sporting CP at the Groupama Stadium in a pre-season friendly fixture on Sunday.
This will be both sides' final pre-season fixture before the commencement of the 2021-22 campaign.
Lyon have had an unbeaten pre-season campaign so far and will be going into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Europa League winners Villarreal.
Peter Bosz will hope his side can continue their impressive form against Sporting CP on Sunday, ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.
Portuguese champions Sporting CP will go into Sunday's game off a 2-0 win against Angers.
Ruben Amorim will hope his side can continue their strong run of form against Lyon as they look to defend their league title in the 2021-22 season.
Both sides will want to go into the 2021-22 season on a high and will be looking to win the game on Sunday.
Lyon vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head
The head-to-head record between the two sides is split evenly down the middle, with both sides registering a win over the other.
Lyon came away as 1-0 winners the last time these two sides met in a friendly back in 2016. A second-half goal by Alexandre Lacazette was enough to secure the victory.
Lyon Form Guide: yet to play
Sporting CP Form Guide: yet to play
Lyon vs Sporting CP Team News
Lyon
Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Lenny Pintor will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable for the game, having been called up by Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Injured: Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Lenny Pintor
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Bruno Guimaraes
Sporting CP
Pedro Porro is a doubt for the game after injuring his knee earlier this month. Idrissa Doumbia is also unavailable for the game as he is on international duty with Ivory Coast at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, new signing Ruben VInagre is set to make his first start for the club on Sunday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Pedro Porro
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Idrissa Doumbia
Lyon vs Sporting CP Predicted XI
Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Henrique, Damien Da Silva, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Jean Lucas, Houssem Aouar; Rayan Cherki, Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele
Sporting CP Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiliano; Ruben Vinagre, Zou Feddal, Goncalo Inacio, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Mendes, Joao Palhinha, Daniel Braganca, Tabata; Paulinho, Jovane Cabral
Lyon vs Sporting CP Prediction
Both teams are very good going forward and that should make for an exciting contest.
We predict Sporting CP will come away with a hard fought victory.
Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Sporting CP
