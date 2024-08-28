Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2024

Lyon will welcome Strasbourg to Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign while the visitors are unbeaten in their two games.

The hosts lost 3-0 away at Rennes in their campaign opener and their poor form continued in their first home game of the season against Monaco last week as they fell to a 2-0 loss. They are one of just three teams yet to open their goalscoring account in Ligue 1 this season.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier in their campaign opener. They improved upon that performance in their first home game of the season last week, registering a 3-1 triumph over Rennes.

Andrey Santos scored in the first half and Emanuel Emegha doubled their lead in the 48th minute. An own goal from Christopher Wooh helped them restore their two-goal lead after Ludovic Blas equalized for Rennes.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 101 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 51 wins. The visitors have 28 wins to their name and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 2-1 home wins in their league meetings last season. They met in the Coupe de France quarterfinals in February, with the hosts registering a 4-3 win on penalties.

Lyon have won 17 of their last 22 home games in Ligue 1 against the visitors.

Strasbourg are winless in their last five away games in Ligue 1 and have just one win in the league in their travels in 2024.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back losses in their first two league games and have never began their league campaign with three consecutive losses.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Gones have been in poor touch in the league, suffering losses in their first two games of the season, and have failed to score in these meetings as well. They have scored at least once in each of their home meetings against the visitors in the 21st century and will look to open their goalscoring account for the season here.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Pierre Sage as Nicolas Tagliafico remains sidelined with an injury while Orel Mangala is close to securing a loan move to Everton and is not an option for this match.

Les Bleu et Blanc have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign conceding one goal in both games. They have won just one of their away meetings in Ligue 1 against the hosts since 1979, which is a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 1-2 Strasbourg

Lyon vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Habib Diarra to score or assist any time - Yes

