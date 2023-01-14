Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Lyon will entertain 19th-placed Strasbourg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and are coming off a goalless draw against Nantes in midweek. Lyon are in eighth place in the league table with 25 points.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are winless in their last eight league games and are coming off a 2-2 draw against second-placed Lens at home. In a high-octane game, all four goals came inside 33 minutes. Sanjin Prcic equalized for Lyon in the 13th minute before Kevin Gameiro gave them the lead three minutes later before Lois Openda made it 2-2.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 94 times across competitions since their first meeting in the erstwhile Division 1 in 1951. The hosts lead 48-25.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Strasbourg, winning 3-1 at home last season.

The hosts have won ten of their last 12 home games against Strasbourg across competitions.

Strasbourg have conceded at least twice in ten of their last 11 Ligue 1 games, with the matches seeing over 2.5 goals.

Lyon have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games.

Strasbourg have just one win this season and the most draws (9) this season.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Gones have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last ten home games against Strasbourg and have lost just onece in their last 24 home games. Lyon have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five home games in Ligue 1, while Strasbourg have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five away outings.

Laurent Blanc's men have been inconsistent in recent league games, winning just one of their last five. Le Racing are winless in their last eight games but have scored in their last six away games.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, Lyon should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Strasbourg

Lyon vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Alexandre Lacazette to score any time - Yes

