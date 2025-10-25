Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Lyon will entertain Strasbourg at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Both teams have won five of their eight league games this season, and the visitors have a one-point lead over Les Gones.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in the league this season, recording five wins. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-2 away defeat to Nice.

They bounced back with a win in the UEFA Europa League, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Basel. Corentin Tolisso broke the deadlock in the third minute, and Afonso Moreira doubled their lead in the 90th minute.

Le Racing met defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their previous outing and were held to a 3-3 draw. They continued their unbeaten run in the UEFA Conference League and played out a 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia Białystok. Joaquín Panichelli's late overhead kick helped them salvage a point from that match.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 103 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 52 wins. Le Racing have 29 wins and 22 games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in their league meetings last season, and they had scored four goals apiece in these wins.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding eight goals.

Strasbourg have scored three goals apiece in three of their last five away games in all competitions.

The last six league meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with both teams recording three wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their four games this month, scoring 11 goals.

Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Gones have won five of their six home games in all competitions this season and they have kept clean sheets in these wins as well. They have suffered just one defeat at home in this fixture since 1981, and are strong favorites.

Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are long-term absentees, but Rémy Descamps is back in the squad for this match.

Les Bleu et Blanc have won two of their last three away games, scoring eight goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have lost just one of their last five league games, with that defeat registered at home.

Emanuel Emegha, Ben Chilwell, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Karl-Johan Johnsson, and Saidou Sow will miss this match due to injuries. Mamadou Sarr faces a late fitness test.

Les Gones have a good home record in this fixture, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 3-2 Strasbourg

Lyon vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

