Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lyon face-off with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon picked up their first victory of the season in their last game, beating Nantes, while Strasbourg also broke a winless run by beating Brest.

Can Lyon continue their winning ways this weekend, or will Strasbourg pull off somewhat of an upset by defeating their stronger opponents?

Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

After finishing fourth in Ligue 1 last season, Lyon started the current campaign terribly with two draws and a one-sided loss to Angers.

The start piled some pressure on boss Peter Bosz, particularly as his side had thrown away a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with newly promoted Clermont.

However, they picked up their first win of the season over Nantes in their last game thanks to a goal from Moussa Dembele.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg were stuck at the bottom of the table after picking up one point from their first three games and looked like they’d struggle.

However, an excellent 3-1 win over Brest gave them their first victory of the season, and Julien Stephan’s side will be hoping to follow up with a positive result this weekend.

In terms of recent results, Lyon have the advantage. They have won both games against Strasbourg, and haven’t lost to them in their last five league meetings.

Lyon form guide: D-L-D-W

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-D-W

Lyon vs Strasbourg Team News

Lyon

Defender Damien da Silva is suspended for Lyon due to his red card against Nantes, while four other players are out with injuries.

Injured: Tino Kadewere, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Damien da Silva

Strasbourg

Defender Karol Fila has been suspended for Strasbourg, while four other players remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean-Eudes Aholou, Moise Sahi Dion, Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Karol Fila

🎙️ Julien #Stéphan : "Lyon a beaucoup de talents. Ils ont des joueurs dans le domaine offensif qui sont capables de faire tourner la rencontre à tout moment. C’est un gros match mais on doit y aller avec de l’ambiton."#OLRCSA pic.twitter.com/vzBzJku3nf — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) September 10, 2021

Lyon vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Sinaly Diomande, Emerson Palmeiri, Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Alexander Djiku, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque

Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

Both sides should come into this game with confidence. However, it’s pretty clear that Lyon have a substantially more talented side than Strasbourg.

Most notably, there are big question marks over how Strasbourg’s defense will keep out a dangerous attacking unit that includes Aouar, Ekambi and Dembele.

With that in mind, a home win seems the most likely result here.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Strasbourg

